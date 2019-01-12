Listen Live Sports

Southampton out of relegation zone with 2-1 win vs Leicester

January 12, 2019 12:15 pm
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Ten-man Southampton climbed out of the English Premier League relegation zone as Ralph Hasenhuettl’s revolution continued with a 2-1 win at Leicester on Saturday.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty and Shane Long’s first goal in nine months earned the victory at King Power Stadium.

Long’s strike, in first-half injury time, came just 120 seconds after Yan Valery was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Wilfred Ndidi pulled a goal back in the second half for Leicester, which is led by former Southampton manager Claude Puel.

Southampton moved a point above the league drop zone after just a fourth win of the season. Three of them have come under boss Hasenhuettl as he revives the Saints just a month after replacing Mark Hughes.

Leicester dropped to eighth with boss Puel under fire from fans after performances lacking inspiration.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

