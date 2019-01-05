Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southeast Missouri rallies from big deficit, wins in OT

January 5, 2019 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Isaiah Gable hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Southeast Missouri rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat UT Martin 74-69 in overtime and snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday night.

The Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley) made 60 percent of their shots in the second half, using a 13-0 run with six points from Gable and five by Alex Caldwell to take their first lead of the second half with 1:54 left in regulation. A 3-pointer by UTM’s Delfincko Bogan sent the game into overtime.

Skylar Hogan opened overtime with a 3-pointer for the Redhawks, Gable followed with a basket and he and Caldwell added 3-pointers in getting the win.

The Skyhawks (5-8, 0-2) had a 27-2 run in taking a 33-17 halftime lead.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Caldwell finished with 17 points and Hogan with 11 with both making three treys.

Fatodd Lewis led UT Martin with 19 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument