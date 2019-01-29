Listen Live Sports

Southern African bloc backs Infantino for FIFA re-election

January 29, 2019 10:49 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Southern African soccer countries have backed Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president.

The southern African union COSAFA says Infantino has the unanimous backing of its 14 FIFA member countries.

COSAFA’s statement follows a more significant show of support by the entire Confederation of African Football, whose 54 countries represent more than one quarter of the FIFA membership. CAF said late last year that Africa would support Infantino’s expected re-election in Paris in June.

It may not matter. Infantino is the only candidate so far for world soccer’s top job. The deadline for opponents to declare they will stand is next Tuesday.

Infantino, a 48-year-old Swiss-Italian, is seeking a full four-year term after replacing Sepp Blatter in 2016 following the FIFA corruption scandal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

