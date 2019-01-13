Listen Live Sports

Sow scores 22 with 9 boards as UCSB beats UC Riverside 72-62

January 13, 2019 1:45 am
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds and Devearl Ramsey scored 20 as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 72-64 on Saturday night for its fifth win in a row.

Ar’mond Davis and JaQuori McLaughlin added 12 points apiece for UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 2-0 Big West Conference).

Menno Dijkstra’s jumper pulled UC Riverside within a point with 7:38 to play but the Highlanders went scoreless for the next four-plus minutes and Sow’s dunk capped an 11-2 run that made it 70-60 with 1:44 to play.

Ajani Kennedy had 19 points and Dikymbe Martin added 16 for the Highlanders (6-12, 0-2).

The game featured 12 ties and eight lead changes. UC Riverside made 15 of 30 first-half shots and took a 34-32 lead into the break. UCSB shot 58 percent (15 of 26) in the second half and 49 percent overall. The Gauchos outscored Riverside 14-3 from the free-throw line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

