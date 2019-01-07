Listen Live Sports

Sparks hire Danita Johnson from Clippers as team president

January 7, 2019 3:50 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Danita Johnson as president and chief operation officer in her second stint with the WNBA team.

She previously worked as the team’s senior vice president. Johnson most recently was director of business operations for the Los Angeles Clippers, overseeing their G League affiliate.

Johnson replaces Christine Simmons, who became chief operating officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last month.

The team said Monday that Johnson helped increase ticket sales by 50 percent during her earlier job with the Sparks.

Johnson has also worked for the Phoenix Suns, Tulsa Shock and Washington Mystics during her 14 years in professional basketball.

