The Associated Press
 
Spellman blocks 9 shots in Sacred Heart’s win over Wagner

January 21, 2019 6:02 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — E.J. Anosike scored 19 points, Sean Hoehn added 15 and Jare’l Spellman blocked nine shots to lead Sacred Heart to a 62-38 win over ice-cold Wagner on Monday.

Spellman set a Division-I program record with his nine blocks to go along with eight points and eight rebounds. Anosike was 6-of-8 shooting with eight blocks and Hoehn was 8 of 8 at the free-throw line. Aaron Clarke added 11 points for the Pioneers (8-11, 4-2 Northeast).

The Pioneers, who lost to Wagner 76-73 on Jan. 10, beat the Seahawks for the first time in seven meetings.

Romone Saunders, with 12 points, was the only player to score in double figures for the Seahawks (8-9, 3-3), who were only 11 of 61 from the field for 18 percent, including 5 of 25 from the arc.

It was 11-0 before the Seahawks got their first points at 13:45 of the first half and 22-9 before they reached double figures at 6:20. Sacred Heart led 32-15 at halftime.

The Associated Press

