Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 12, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 27 21 3 3 0 45 103 60
Birmingham 28 20 7 1 0 41 104 76
Macon 29 18 8 0 3 39 88 68
Huntsville 27 16 10 1 0 33 88 73
Fayetteville 28 14 11 2 1 31 86 95
Knoxville 26 14 9 3 0 31 83 82
Roanoke 28 14 14 0 0 28 85 89
Quad City 25 8 15 1 1 18 58 76
Pensacola 27 7 18 2 0 16 53 81
Evansville 27 4 21 2 0 10 54 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 7, Birmingham 5

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Knoxville 5, Quad City 3

Peoria 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Roanoke 0

Birmingham 3, Macon 0

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris