SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|27
|21
|3
|3
|0
|45
|103
|60
|Birmingham
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|104
|76
|Macon
|29
|18
|8
|0
|3
|39
|88
|68
|Huntsville
|27
|16
|10
|1
|0
|33
|88
|73
|Fayetteville
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|86
|95
|Knoxville
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|83
|82
|Roanoke
|28
|14
|14
|0
|0
|28
|85
|89
|Quad City
|25
|8
|15
|1
|1
|18
|58
|76
|Pensacola
|27
|7
|18
|2
|0
|16
|53
|81
|Evansville
|27
|4
|21
|2
|0
|10
|54
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2
Macon 7, Birmingham 5
Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1
Knoxville 5, Quad City 3
Peoria 4, Evansville 0
Fayetteville 1, Roanoke 0
Birmingham 3, Macon 0
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
