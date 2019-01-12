Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 12, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 28 22 3 3 0 47 109 61
Birmingham 28 20 7 1 0 41 104 76
Macon 29 18 8 0 3 39 88 68
Huntsville 27 16 10 1 0 33 88 73
Knoxville 27 14 9 3 1 32 85 85
Fayetteville 28 14 11 2 1 31 86 95
Roanoke 28 14 14 0 0 28 85 89
Quad City 26 9 15 1 1 20 61 78
Pensacola 27 7 18 2 0 16 53 81
Evansville 28 4 22 2 0 10 55 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 7, Birmingham 5

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Knoxville 5, Quad City 3

Peoria 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Roanoke 0

Birmingham 3, Macon 0

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 3, Knoxville 2, SO

Peoria 6, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

