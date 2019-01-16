Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 16, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 28 22 3 3 0 47 109 61
Birmingham 28 20 7 1 0 41 104 76
Macon 29 18 8 0 3 39 88 68
Knoxville 28 15 9 3 1 34 94 87
Huntsville 27 16 10 1 0 33 88 73
Fayetteville 28 14 11 2 1 31 86 95
Roanoke 28 14 14 0 0 28 85 89
Quad City 27 9 16 1 1 20 63 87
Pensacola 27 7 18 2 0 16 53 81
Evansville 28 4 22 2 0 10 55 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

