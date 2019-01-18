SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 22 3 3 0 47 109 61 Birmingham 28 20 7 1 0 41 104 76 Macon 29 18 8 0 3 39 88 68 Huntsville 28 17 10 1 0 35 92 74 Knoxville 29 15 10 3 1 34 95 91 Fayetteville 29 15 11 2 1 33 89 97 Roanoke 29 14 15 0 0 28 87 92 Quad City 27 9 16 1 1 20 63 87 Pensacola 27 7 18 2 0 16 53 81 Evansville 28 4 22 2 0 10 55 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

