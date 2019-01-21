SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|24
|3
|3
|0
|51
|116
|63
|Macon
|31
|20
|8
|0
|3
|43
|99
|74
|Birmingham
|30
|20
|8
|2
|0
|42
|109
|83
|Huntsville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|97
|76
|Knoxville
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|99
|99
|Fayetteville
|30
|15
|12
|2
|1
|33
|92
|101
|Roanoke
|31
|16
|15
|0
|0
|32
|94
|97
|Quad City
|29
|9
|18
|1
|1
|20
|65
|94
|Pensacola
|29
|9
|18
|2
|0
|20
|60
|86
|Evansville
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|61
|119
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
