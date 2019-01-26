SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 31 24 3 3 1 52 117 65 Macon 33 21 9 0 3 45 107 80 Birmingham 32 21 9 2 0 44 117 92 Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88 Knoxville 32 16 12 3 1 36 101 100 Fayetteville 31 16 12 2 1 35 94 102 Roanoke 32 16 15 1 0 33 97 101 Pensacola 30 10 18 2 0 22 62 87 Quad City 30 9 19 1 1 20 66 96 Evansville 31 4 25 2 0 10 62 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1

Knoxville 2, Quad City 1

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Advertisement

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Pensacola 2, Peoria 1, SO

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 4

Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.