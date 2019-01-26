SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 31 24 3 3 1 52 117 65 Macon 33 21 9 0 3 45 107 80 Birmingham 32 21 9 2 0 44 117 92 Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88 Knoxville 33 17 12 3 1 38 105 103 Fayetteville 32 16 12 2 2 36 97 106 Roanoke 32 16 15 1 0 33 97 101 Pensacola 30 10 18 2 0 22 62 87 Quad City 31 9 20 1 1 20 69 100 Evansville 32 5 25 2 0 12 66 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1

Knoxville 2, Quad City 1

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Pensacola 2, Peoria 1, SO

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 4

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Knoxville 4, Quad City 3

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

