SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 34 27 3 3 1 58 127 70 Birmingham 33 22 9 2 0 46 120 94 Macon 34 21 10 0 3 45 108 84 Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88 Fayetteville 33 17 12 2 2 38 101 108 Knoxville 33 17 12 3 1 38 105 103 Roanoke 33 16 15 1 1 34 99 104 Pensacola 32 10 19 2 1 23 66 93 Quad City 31 9 20 1 1 20 69 100 Evansville 33 5 26 2 0 12 68 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

