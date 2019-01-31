SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|34
|27
|3
|3
|1
|58
|127
|70
|Birmingham
|33
|22
|9
|2
|0
|46
|120
|94
|Macon
|34
|21
|10
|0
|3
|45
|108
|84
|Huntsville
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|109
|88
|Fayetteville
|33
|17
|12
|2
|2
|38
|101
|108
|Knoxville
|33
|17
|12
|3
|1
|38
|105
|103
|Roanoke
|33
|16
|15
|1
|1
|34
|99
|104
|Pensacola
|32
|10
|19
|2
|1
|23
|66
|93
|Quad City
|31
|9
|20
|1
|1
|20
|69
|100
|Evansville
|33
|5
|26
|2
|0
|12
|68
|128
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Peoria 4, Macon 1
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
