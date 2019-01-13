SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 22 3 3 0 47 109 61 Birmingham 28 20 7 1 0 41 104 76 Macon 29 18 8 0 3 39 88 68 Knoxville 28 15 9 3 1 34 94 87 Huntsville 27 16 10 1 0 33 88 73 Fayetteville 28 14 11 2 1 31 86 95 Roanoke 28 14 14 0 0 28 85 89 Quad City 27 9 16 1 1 20 63 87 Pensacola 27 7 18 2 0 16 53 81 Evansville 28 4 22 2 0 10 55 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Roanoke 0

Birmingham 3, Macon 0

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 3, Knoxville 2, SO

Peoria 6, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 9, Quad City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

