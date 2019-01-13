SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|28
|22
|3
|3
|0
|47
|109
|61
|Birmingham
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|104
|76
|Macon
|29
|18
|8
|0
|3
|39
|88
|68
|Knoxville
|28
|15
|9
|3
|1
|34
|94
|87
|Huntsville
|27
|16
|10
|1
|0
|33
|88
|73
|Fayetteville
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|86
|95
|Roanoke
|28
|14
|14
|0
|0
|28
|85
|89
|Quad City
|27
|9
|16
|1
|1
|20
|63
|87
|Pensacola
|27
|7
|18
|2
|0
|16
|53
|81
|Evansville
|28
|4
|22
|2
|0
|10
|55
|108
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 1, Roanoke 0
Birmingham 3, Macon 0
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 3, Knoxville 2, SO
Peoria 6, Evansville 1
Knoxville 9, Quad City 2
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.