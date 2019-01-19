SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|29
|23
|3
|3
|0
|49
|111
|61
|Birmingham
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|108
|81
|Macon
|30
|19
|8
|0
|3
|41
|93
|71
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|0
|35
|92
|74
|Knoxville
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|95
|91
|Fayetteville
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|89
|97
|Roanoke
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|87
|92
|Quad City
|28
|9
|17
|1
|1
|20
|63
|89
|Pensacola
|28
|8
|18
|2
|0
|18
|58
|85
|Evansville
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|58
|113
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1
Macon 5, Evansville 3
Peoria 2, Quad City 0
Pensacola 5, Birmingham 4
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Roanoke, 1:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
