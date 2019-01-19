SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 29 23 3 3 0 49 111 61 Birmingham 29 20 8 1 0 41 108 81 Macon 30 19 8 0 3 41 93 71 Huntsville 28 17 10 1 0 35 92 74 Knoxville 29 15 10 3 1 34 95 91 Fayetteville 29 15 11 2 1 33 89 97 Roanoke 29 14 15 0 0 28 87 92 Quad City 28 9 17 1 1 20 63 89 Pensacola 28 8 18 2 0 18 58 85 Evansville 29 4 23 2 0 10 58 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1

Macon 5, Evansville 3

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 1:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

