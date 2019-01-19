Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 19, 2019 8:38 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 29 23 3 3 0 49 111 61
Birmingham 29 20 8 1 0 41 108 81
Macon 30 19 8 0 3 41 93 71
Huntsville 28 17 10 1 0 35 92 74
Knoxville 29 15 10 3 1 34 95 91
Fayetteville 30 15 12 2 1 33 92 101
Roanoke 30 15 15 0 0 30 91 95
Quad City 28 9 17 1 1 20 63 89
Pensacola 28 8 18 2 0 18 58 85
Evansville 29 4 23 2 0 10 58 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1

Macon 5, Evansville 3

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 1:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

