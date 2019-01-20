Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 20, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 24 3 3 0 51 116 63
Macon 31 20 8 0 3 43 99 74
Birmingham 30 20 8 2 0 42 109 83
Huntsville 29 18 10 1 0 37 97 76
Knoxville 30 15 11 3 1 34 97 96
Fayetteville 30 15 12 2 1 33 92 101
Roanoke 30 15 15 0 0 30 91 95
Quad City 29 9 18 1 1 20 65 94
Pensacola 29 9 18 2 0 20 60 86
Evansville 30 4 24 2 0 10 61 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola 2, Birmingham 1, OT

Huntsville 5, Knoxville 2

Macon 6, Evansville 3

Peoria 5, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 1:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 7:30 p.m.

