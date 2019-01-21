SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 24 3 3 0 51 116 63 Macon 31 20 8 0 3 43 99 74 Birmingham 31 20 9 2 0 42 113 89 Huntsville 30 19 10 1 0 39 103 80 Knoxville 31 15 12 3 1 34 99 99 Fayetteville 30 15 12 2 1 33 92 101 Roanoke 31 16 15 0 0 32 94 97 Quad City 29 9 18 1 1 20 65 94 Pensacola 29 9 18 2 0 20 60 86 Evansville 30 4 24 2 0 10 61 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 4

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.