The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

January 21, 2019 5:11 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 24 3 3 0 51 116 63
Macon 31 20 8 0 3 43 99 74
Birmingham 31 20 9 2 0 42 113 89
Huntsville 30 19 10 1 0 39 103 80
Knoxville 31 15 12 3 1 34 99 99
Fayetteville 30 15 12 2 1 33 92 101
Roanoke 31 16 15 0 0 32 94 97
Quad City 29 9 18 1 1 20 65 94
Pensacola 29 9 18 2 0 20 60 86
Evansville 30 4 24 2 0 10 61 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 4

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

