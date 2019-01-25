Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 25, 2019 9:53 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 24 3 3 0 51 116 63
Macon 31 20 8 0 3 43 99 74
Birmingham 31 20 9 2 0 42 113 89
Huntsville 30 19 10 1 0 39 103 80
Fayetteville 31 16 12 2 1 35 94 102
Knoxville 31 15 12 3 1 34 99 99
Roanoke 31 16 15 0 0 32 94 97
Quad City 29 9 18 1 1 20 65 94
Pensacola 29 9 18 2 0 20 60 86
Evansville 31 4 25 2 0 10 62 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

