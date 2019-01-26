Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 26, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 32 25 3 3 1 54 119 66
Birmingham 33 22 9 2 0 46 120 94
Macon 33 21 9 0 3 45 107 80
Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88
Knoxville 33 17 12 3 1 38 105 103
Fayetteville 32 16 12 2 2 36 97 106
Roanoke 33 16 15 1 1 34 99 104
Pensacola 31 10 18 2 1 23 63 89
Quad City 31 9 20 1 1 20 69 100
Evansville 32 5 25 2 0 12 66 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1

Knoxville 2, Quad City 1

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Pensacola 2, Peoria 1, SO

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 4

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Knoxville 4, Quad City 3

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2, SO

Peoria 2, Pensacola 1, SO

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.