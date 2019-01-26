SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|32
|25
|3
|3
|1
|54
|119
|66
|Birmingham
|33
|22
|9
|2
|0
|46
|120
|94
|Macon
|33
|21
|9
|0
|3
|45
|107
|80
|Huntsville
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|109
|88
|Knoxville
|33
|17
|12
|3
|1
|38
|105
|103
|Fayetteville
|32
|16
|12
|2
|2
|36
|97
|106
|Roanoke
|33
|16
|15
|1
|1
|34
|99
|104
|Pensacola
|31
|10
|18
|2
|1
|23
|63
|89
|Quad City
|31
|9
|20
|1
|1
|20
|69
|100
|Evansville
|32
|5
|25
|2
|0
|12
|66
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1
Knoxville 2, Quad City 1
Macon 4, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Pensacola 2, Peoria 1, SO
Huntsville 5, Macon 4
Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO
Knoxville 4, Quad City 3
Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2, SO
Peoria 2, Pensacola 1, SO
Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
