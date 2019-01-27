Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 27, 2019 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 32 25 3 3 1 54 119 66
Birmingham 33 22 9 2 0 46 120 94
Macon 33 21 9 0 3 45 107 80
Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88
Fayetteville 33 17 12 2 2 38 101 108
Knoxville 33 17 12 3 1 38 105 103
Roanoke 33 16 15 1 1 34 99 104
Pensacola 31 10 18 2 1 23 63 89
Quad City 31 9 20 1 1 20 69 100
Evansville 33 5 26 2 0 12 68 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 4

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Knoxville 4, Quad City 3

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2, SO

Peoria 2, Pensacola 1, SO

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Evansville 2

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.