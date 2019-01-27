SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 32 25 3 3 1 54 119 66 Birmingham 33 22 9 2 0 46 120 94 Macon 33 21 9 0 3 45 107 80 Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88 Fayetteville 33 17 12 2 2 38 101 108 Knoxville 33 17 12 3 1 38 105 103 Roanoke 33 16 15 1 1 34 99 104 Pensacola 31 10 18 2 1 23 63 89 Quad City 31 9 20 1 1 20 69 100 Evansville 33 5 26 2 0 12 68 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 4

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Knoxville 4, Quad City 3

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2, SO

Peoria 2, Pensacola 1, SO

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Evansville 2

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

