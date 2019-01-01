Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 1, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 23 17 3 3 0 37 85 56
Macon 25 17 5 0 3 37 75 52
Birmingham 24 18 6 0 0 36 88 61
Huntsville 22 13 8 1 0 27 71 61
Knoxville 23 12 8 3 0 27 70 71
Roanoke 24 12 12 0 0 24 75 79
Fayetteville 24 10 11 2 1 23 77 90
Quad City 22 7 13 1 1 16 50 63
Pensacola 23 7 14 2 0 16 47 69
Evansville 24 4 18 2 0 10 52 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Quad City 4, Peoria 1

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 4

Birmingham 6, Evansville 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

