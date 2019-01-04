SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 25 19 6 0 0 38 92 64 Peoria 23 17 3 3 0 37 85 56 Macon 25 17 5 0 3 37 75 52 Huntsville 22 13 8 1 0 27 71 61 Knoxville 24 12 9 3 0 27 73 75 Roanoke 24 12 12 0 0 24 75 79 Fayetteville 24 10 11 2 1 23 77 90 Quad City 22 7 13 1 1 16 50 63 Pensacola 23 7 14 2 0 16 47 69 Evansville 24 4 18 2 0 10 52 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.