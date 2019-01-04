SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|24
|18
|3
|3
|0
|39
|89
|59
|Birmingham
|25
|19
|6
|0
|0
|38
|92
|64
|Macon
|26
|17
|6
|0
|3
|37
|76
|54
|Huntsville
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|74
|65
|Knoxville
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|73
|75
|Roanoke
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|77
|80
|Fayetteville
|24
|10
|11
|2
|1
|23
|77
|90
|Quad City
|23
|8
|13
|1
|1
|18
|53
|64
|Pensacola
|23
|7
|14
|2
|0
|16
|47
|69
|Evansville
|25
|4
|19
|2
|0
|10
|53
|91
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3
Roanoke 2, Macon 1
Quad City 3, Evansville 1
Peoria 4, Huntsville 3
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
