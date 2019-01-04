Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
SPHL At A Glance

January 4, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 24 18 3 3 0 39 89 59
Birmingham 25 19 6 0 0 38 92 64
Macon 26 17 6 0 3 37 76 54
Huntsville 23 13 9 1 0 27 74 65
Knoxville 24 12 9 3 0 27 73 75
Roanoke 25 13 12 0 0 26 77 80
Fayetteville 25 11 11 2 1 25 81 93
Quad City 23 8 13 1 1 18 53 64
Pensacola 24 7 15 2 0 16 50 73
Evansville 25 4 19 2 0 10 53 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3

Roanoke 2, Macon 1

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 4, Huntsville 3

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

