SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 24 18 3 3 0 39 89 59 Birmingham 25 19 6 0 0 38 92 64 Macon 27 17 7 0 3 37 81 60 Roanoke 26 14 12 0 0 28 83 85 Huntsville 23 13 9 1 0 27 74 65 Knoxville 24 12 9 3 0 27 73 75 Fayetteville 25 11 11 2 1 25 81 93 Quad City 23 8 13 1 1 18 53 64 Pensacola 24 7 15 2 0 16 50 73 Evansville 25 4 19 2 0 10 53 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3

Roanoke 2, Macon 1

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 4, Huntsville 3

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

