SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 26 19 6 1 0 39 96 69 Peoria 24 18 3 3 0 39 89 59 Macon 27 17 7 0 3 37 81 60 Knoxville 25 13 9 3 0 29 78 79 Roanoke 26 14 12 0 0 28 83 85 Huntsville 23 13 9 1 0 27 74 65 Fayetteville 26 12 11 2 1 27 82 93 Quad City 23 8 13 1 1 18 53 64 Pensacola 25 7 16 2 0 16 50 74 Evansville 25 4 19 2 0 10 53 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3

Roanoke 2, Macon 1

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 4, Huntsville 3

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4, OT

Fayetteville 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

