The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

January 6, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 25 19 3 3 0 41 96 60
Birmingham 26 19 6 1 0 39 96 69
Macon 27 17 7 0 3 37 81 60
Huntsville 24 14 9 1 0 29 81 67
Knoxville 25 13 9 3 0 29 78 79
Roanoke 26 14 12 0 0 28 83 85
Fayetteville 26 12 11 2 1 27 82 93
Quad City 24 8 14 1 1 18 55 71
Pensacola 25 7 16 2 0 16 50 74
Evansville 26 4 20 2 0 10 54 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4, OT

Fayetteville 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 7, Quad City 2

Peoria 7, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

