SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 26 20 3 3 0 43 99 60 Birmingham 26 19 6 1 0 39 96 69 Macon 27 17 7 0 3 37 81 60 Huntsville 25 14 10 1 0 29 81 70 Knoxville 25 13 9 3 0 29 78 79 Roanoke 26 14 12 0 0 28 83 85 Fayetteville 26 12 11 2 1 27 82 93 Quad City 24 8 14 1 1 18 55 71 Pensacola 25 7 16 2 0 16 50 74 Evansville 26 4 20 2 0 10 54 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4, OT

Fayetteville 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 7, Quad City 2

Peoria 7, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Huntsville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

