SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 26 20 3 3 0 43 99 60 Birmingham 27 19 7 1 0 39 101 76 Macon 28 18 7 0 3 39 88 65 Huntsville 26 15 10 1 0 31 84 71 Fayetteville 27 13 11 2 1 29 85 95 Knoxville 25 13 9 3 0 29 78 79 Roanoke 27 14 13 0 0 28 85 88 Quad City 24 8 14 1 1 18 55 71 Pensacola 26 7 17 2 0 16 51 77 Evansville 26 4 20 2 0 10 54 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 7, Birmingham 5

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.

