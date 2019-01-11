SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|26
|20
|3
|3
|0
|43
|99
|60
|Birmingham
|27
|19
|7
|1
|0
|39
|101
|76
|Macon
|28
|18
|7
|0
|3
|39
|88
|65
|Huntsville
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|84
|71
|Fayetteville
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|29
|85
|95
|Knoxville
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|78
|79
|Roanoke
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|85
|88
|Quad City
|24
|8
|14
|1
|1
|18
|55
|71
|Pensacola
|26
|7
|17
|2
|0
|16
|51
|77
|Evansville
|26
|4
|20
|2
|0
|10
|54
|98
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2
Macon 7, Birmingham 5
Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.
