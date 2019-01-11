Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 11, 2019 11:08 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 27 21 3 3 0 45 103 60
Birmingham 27 19 7 1 0 39 101 76
Macon 28 18 7 0 3 39 88 65
Huntsville 26 15 10 1 0 31 84 71
Knoxville 26 14 9 3 0 31 83 82
Fayetteville 27 13 11 2 1 29 85 95
Roanoke 27 14 13 0 0 28 85 88
Quad City 25 8 15 1 1 18 58 76
Pensacola 26 7 17 2 0 16 51 77
Evansville 27 4 21 2 0 10 54 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 7, Birmingham 5

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Knoxville 5, Quad City 3

Peoria 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.

