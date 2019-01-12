SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 27 21 3 3 0 45 103 60 Birmingham 27 19 7 1 0 39 101 76 Macon 28 18 7 0 3 39 88 65 Huntsville 26 15 10 1 0 31 84 71 Fayetteville 28 14 11 2 1 31 86 95 Knoxville 26 14 9 3 0 31 83 82 Roanoke 28 14 14 0 0 28 85 89 Quad City 25 8 15 1 1 18 58 76 Pensacola 26 7 17 2 0 16 51 77 Evansville 27 4 21 2 0 10 54 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 7, Birmingham 5

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Advertisement

Knoxville 5, Quad City 3

Peoria 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Roanoke 0

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Quad City, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.