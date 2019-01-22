Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

January 22, 2019 3:00 am
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MONDAY, DEC. 24
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Oakland —

Tuesday, Dec. 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, TBD

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, TBD

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic, championship game, TBD

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma City at Houston

8 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State

ESPN — LA Lakers at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Utah —

Wednesday, Dec. 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBA — Toronto at Miami

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Fulham vs. Wolves

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Newcastle

12:10

NBCSN — Premier League, Brighton vs. Arsenal

2:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale

NBCSN — Premier League, Watford vs. Chelsea —

Thursday, Dec. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Houston

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Utah

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

SOCCER
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Southampton vs. West Ham —

Friday, Dec. 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Wright State

8 p.m.

FS1 — Southern at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse

9 p.m.

ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBA — Dallas at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBA — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Purdue

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota —

Saturday, Dec. 29
BOXING
10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: From Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

BTN — High Point at Ohio State

ESPN2 — Davidson at North Carolina

ESPNU — BYU at Mississippi State

FS1 — Howard at Georgetown

2 p.m.

BTN — Northern Illinois at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville

ESPNU — St. Bonaventure at Syracuse

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Georgia Southern at Dayton

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Butler at Florida

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Belmont at Purdue

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Wisconsin at Western Kentucky

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Radford at Maryland

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon at Boise State

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Bryant at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia

ESPN — Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State

4 p.m.

ESPN — Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson

ESPN2 — Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson

ESPNEWS — Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson

8 p.m.

ESPN — Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama

ESPN2 — Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama

ESPNEWS — Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama

COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.

BTN — Ferris State at Minnesota

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC 232 Prelims: Jones vs. Gustafsson, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBA — Houston at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Golden State at Portland

RUGBY
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership Rugby, Harlequins vs. Wasps

SKIING
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, men’s super-g, Italy

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup, men’s super-g, Italy

SOCCER
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria

9:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

FS2 — Butler at Villanova —

Sunday, Dec. 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

BTN — Binghamton at Michigan

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at Stephen F. Austin

SEC — UMass at Georgia

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage

FOX — Regional coverage

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — TBD

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership, Bath vs. Leicester

SOCCER
6:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State

4 p.m.

SEC — South Florida at LSU —

