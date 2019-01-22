Sports on TV

|Adv22
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|MONDAY, DEC. 24
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Oakland —
|Tuesday, Dec. 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, TBD
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, TBD
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, TBD
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic, championship game, TBD
ESPN — Milwaukee at New York
ABC — Oklahoma City at Houston
ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
ESPN — LA Lakers at Golden State
ESPN — Portland at Utah —
|Wednesday, Dec. 26
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State
ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU
NBA — Toronto at Miami
SOCCER
NBCSN — Premier League, Fulham vs. Wolves
NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Newcastle
12:10
NBCSN — Premier League, Brighton vs. Arsenal
ESPNEWS — Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale
NBCSN — Premier League, Watford vs. Chelsea —
|Thursday, Dec. 27
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Creighton
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke
ESPN — Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin
ESPN — Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Boston at Houston
TNT — Philadelphia at Utah
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
NBCSN — Premier League, Southampton vs. West Ham —
|Friday, Dec. 28
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Wright State
FS1 — Southern at Marquette
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn
ESPN — Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse
ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State
NBA — Dallas at New Orleans
NBA — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
|WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota —
|Saturday, Dec. 29
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: From Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
BTN — High Point at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Davidson at North Carolina
ESPNU — BYU at Mississippi State
FS1 — Howard at Georgetown
BTN — Northern Illinois at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — St. Bonaventure at Syracuse
FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
NBCSN — Georgia Southern at Dayton
ESPNU — Butler at Florida
FS1 — Belmont at Purdue
CBSSN — Wisconsin at Western Kentucky
ESPNU — Radford at Maryland
CBSSN — Oregon at Boise State
ESPNU — Bryant at Iowa
ABC — Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia
ESPN — Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan
CBSSN — Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State
ESPN — Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson
ESPN2 — Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson
ESPNEWS — Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson
ESPN — Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama
ESPN2 — Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama
ESPNEWS — Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama
BTN — Ferris State at Minnesota
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
FS1 — UFC 232 Prelims: Jones vs. Gustafsson, Las Vegas
NBA — Houston at New Orleans
NBA — Golden State at Portland
NBCSN — Premiership Rugby, Harlequins vs. Wasps
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, men’s super-g, Italy
NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup, men’s super-g, Italy
ESPN2 — Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria
NBCSN — Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves
NBC — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Butler at Villanova —
|Sunday, Dec. 30
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
BTN — Binghamton at Michigan
ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota
ESPNU — Alabama at Stephen F. Austin
SEC — UMass at Georgia
CBS — Regional coverage
FOX — Regional coverage
FOX — Regional coverage
CBS — Regional coverage
NBC — TBD
NBCSN — Premiership, Bath vs. Leicester
NBCSN — Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
NBCSN — Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State
SEC — South Florida at LSU —
