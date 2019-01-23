Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-76ers, Box

January 23, 2019 10:32 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (120)

DeRozan 12-19 2-3 26, Gay 7-11 3-3 17, Aldridge 5-12 2-2 13, Forbes 5-9 0-0 14, White 6-9 2-2 15, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 6-10 2-3 17, Belinelli 5-9 2-2 16. Totals 47-82 13-15 120.

PHILADELPHIA (122)

Brewer 3-7 1-2 9, Chandler 2-6 0-0 6, Embiid 13-28 5-6 33, Simmons 9-14 3-4 21, Redick 6-16 1-1 19, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, Bolden 3-6 0-0 7, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Shamet 5-7 1-1 14. Totals 47-93 11-14 122.

San Antonio 35 29 32 24—120
Philadelphia 34 33 29 26—122

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-27 (Forbes 4-6, Belinelli 4-7, Mills 3-7, Aldridge 1-1, White 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Gay 0-2), Philadelphia 17-36 (Redick 6-13, Shamet 3-5, Brewer 2-3, Embiid 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Muscala 1-2, Bolden 1-3, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 36 (DeRozan 9), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 19). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Aldridge 6), Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 15). Total Fouls_San Antonio 15, Philadelphia 14. A_20,339 (20,478).

