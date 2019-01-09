Spurs-Grizzlies, Box

SAN ANTONIO (86)

DeRozan 4-15 1-3 9, Aldridge 4-12 5-6 13, Poeltl 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 5-14 1-1 14, White 4-7 3-5 12, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, P.Gasol 2-5 3-4 7, Mills 5-11 0-0 13, Belinelli 5-11 1-2 14. Totals 30-83 15-23 86.

MEMPHIS (96)

Anderson 3-7 3-4 9, Jackson Jr. 5-9 0-0 12, M.Gasol 9-16 5-7 26, Conley 6-19 3-4 15, Temple 1-6 0-0 2, Casspi 2-5 0-2 4, Green 5-8 0-0 12, Noah 0-4 0-0 0, Mack 3-8 3-3 10, Holiday 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 37-90 14-20 96.

San Antonio 18 13 33 22—86 Memphis 22 20 30 24—96

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-27 (Belinelli 3-6, Mills 3-7, Forbes 3-8, White 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Cunningham 0-1), Memphis 8-33 (M.Gasol 3-5, Green 2-4, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Mack 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Casspi 0-1, Holiday 0-3, Temple 0-4, Conley 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 53 (P.Gasol 12), Memphis 52 (M.Gasol 14). Assists_San Antonio 14 (DeRozan 4), Memphis 22 (Mack 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Memphis 22. Technicals_Bertans 2, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. Ejected_Bertans. A_13,944 (18,119).

