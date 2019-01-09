Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Grizzlies, Box

January 9, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (86)

DeRozan 4-15 1-3 9, Aldridge 4-12 5-6 13, Poeltl 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 5-14 1-1 14, White 4-7 3-5 12, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, P.Gasol 2-5 3-4 7, Mills 5-11 0-0 13, Belinelli 5-11 1-2 14. Totals 30-83 15-23 86.

MEMPHIS (96)

Anderson 3-7 3-4 9, Jackson Jr. 5-9 0-0 12, M.Gasol 9-16 5-7 26, Conley 6-19 3-4 15, Temple 1-6 0-0 2, Casspi 2-5 0-2 4, Green 5-8 0-0 12, Noah 0-4 0-0 0, Mack 3-8 3-3 10, Holiday 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 37-90 14-20 96.

San Antonio 18 13 33 22—86
Memphis 22 20 30 24—96

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-27 (Belinelli 3-6, Mills 3-7, Forbes 3-8, White 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Cunningham 0-1), Memphis 8-33 (M.Gasol 3-5, Green 2-4, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Mack 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Casspi 0-1, Holiday 0-3, Temple 0-4, Conley 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 53 (P.Gasol 12), Memphis 52 (M.Gasol 14). Assists_San Antonio 14 (DeRozan 4), Memphis 22 (Mack 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Memphis 22. Technicals_Bertans 2, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. Ejected_Bertans. A_13,944 (18,119).

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia