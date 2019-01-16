Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Mavericks, Box

January 16, 2019 10:53 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 6-13 2-2 14, Gay 6-11 2-2 14, Aldridge 4-11 0-0 8, Forbes 5-9 0-0 12, White 2-4 2-4 6, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 4-6 0-0 12, Poeltl 3-3 0-0 6, Gasol 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 5-13 0-0 14, Belinelli 5-11 4-4 17. Totals 41-83 10-12 105.

DALLAS (101)

Barnes 4-18 2-3 11, Kleber 2-4 1-2 7, Jordan 3-4 3-4 9, Doncic 10-21 2-2 25, Matthews 5-12 0-0 13, Finney-Smith 5-8 0-0 12, Powell 2-5 4-5 9, Nowitzki 2-5 0-0 6, Brunson 3-6 0-0 6, Harris 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-86 12-16 101.

San Antonio 20 25 30 30—105
Dallas 35 21 24 21—101

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-30 (Bertans 4-5, Mills 4-10, Belinelli 3-8, Forbes 2-5, White 0-2), Dallas 15-42 (Matthews 3-7, Doncic 3-9, Kleber 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Nowitzki 2-4, Harris 1-2, Powell 1-2, Barnes 1-8, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 36 (Poeltl 7), Dallas 42 (Jordan 9). Assists_San Antonio 26 (DeRozan 9), Dallas 22 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Dallas 14. A_20,214 (19,200).

