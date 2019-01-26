Spurs-Pelicans, Box

SAN ANTONIO (126)

Gay 6-13 8-8 22, Aldridge 12-20 4-4 28, Gasol 6-8 1-2 13, Forbes 4-11 1-1 11, White 5-9 1-1 12, Cunningham 2-4 1-2 6, Pondexter 4-7 1-2 10, Metu 0-1 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-0 3-4 3, Mills 2-5 0-0 6, Belinelli 3-7 1-1 8, Walker IV 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 47-91 21-25 126.

NEW ORLEANS (114)

E.Moore 3-8 0-0 6, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Okafor 10-12 4-5 24, Payton 3-13 0-0 6, Holiday 9-20 8-12 29, Miller 3-10 3-3 11, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Frazier 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 6-14 2-4 15. Totals 45-96 17-24 114.

San Antonio 28 32 36 30—126 New Orleans 27 30 28 29—114

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-24 (Gay 2-3, Forbes 2-5, Mills 2-5, Cunningham 1-1, Belinelli 1-2, Walker IV 1-2, Pondexter 1-2, White 1-3, Gasol 0-1), New Orleans 7-27 (Holiday 3-6, Miller 2-7, Hill 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Frazier 0-1, E.Moore 0-2, Payton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 12), New Orleans 41 (Okafor 15). Assists_San Antonio 30 (Mills 5), New Orleans 26 (Frazier 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, New Orleans 18. A_17,724 (16,867).

