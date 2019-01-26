Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Pelicans, Box

January 26, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (126)

Gay 6-13 8-8 22, Aldridge 12-20 4-4 28, Gasol 6-8 1-2 13, Forbes 4-11 1-1 11, White 5-9 1-1 12, Cunningham 2-4 1-2 6, Pondexter 4-7 1-2 10, Metu 0-1 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-0 3-4 3, Mills 2-5 0-0 6, Belinelli 3-7 1-1 8, Walker IV 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 47-91 21-25 126.

NEW ORLEANS (114)

E.Moore 3-8 0-0 6, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Okafor 10-12 4-5 24, Payton 3-13 0-0 6, Holiday 9-20 8-12 29, Miller 3-10 3-3 11, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Frazier 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 6-14 2-4 15. Totals 45-96 17-24 114.

San Antonio 28 32 36 30—126
New Orleans 27 30 28 29—114

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-24 (Gay 2-3, Forbes 2-5, Mills 2-5, Cunningham 1-1, Belinelli 1-2, Walker IV 1-2, Pondexter 1-2, White 1-3, Gasol 0-1), New Orleans 7-27 (Holiday 3-6, Miller 2-7, Hill 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Frazier 0-1, E.Moore 0-2, Payton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 12), New Orleans 41 (Okafor 15). Assists_San Antonio 30 (Mills 5), New Orleans 26 (Frazier 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, New Orleans 18. A_17,724 (16,867).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.