Spurs-Pistons, Box

SAN ANTONIO (119)

DeRozan 12-21 2-2 26, Poeltl 3-4 1-6 7, Aldridge 9-12 7-8 25, Forbes 5-12 2-2 15, White 4-7 9-9 17, Bertans 2-5 0-0 5, Gasol 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 4-10 3-3 13, Belinelli 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 43-79 26-32 119.

DETROIT (107)

Bullock 5-16 0-0 13, Griffin 13-21 6-6 34, Drummond 9-14 1-3 19, Jackson 6-10 1-1 14, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Leuer 3-5 4-4 10, Calderon 1-2 0-0 3, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson III 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 3-7 2-3 10. Totals 42-85 14-17 107.

San Antonio 25 34 25 35—119 Detroit 31 20 22 34—107

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-20 (Forbes 3-7, Mills 2-5, Belinelli 1-3, Bertans 1-4, White 0-1), Detroit 9-32 (Bullock 3-12, Kennard 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Calderon 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Brown 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 38 (DeRozan 7), Detroit 37 (Drummond 14). Assists_San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 9), Detroit 22 (Griffin 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 15, Detroit 22. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_13,107 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.