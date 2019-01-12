Spurs-Thunder, Box

SAN ANTONIO (112)

DeRozan 7-19 4-6 18, Aldridge 8-14 1-1 17, Gasol 1-3 0-0 2, Forbes 6-16 1-1 14, White 3-8 1-4 8, Pondexter 0-1 1-2 1, Cunningham 3-3 0-0 7, Bertans 3-9 0-0 9, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Poeltl 2-4 2-2 6, Mills 2-7 0-0 4, Belinelli 8-10 4-4 24. Totals 44-96 14-20 112.

OKLAHOMA CITY (122)

George 5-17 6-6 18, Grant 4-7 2-2 12, Adams 3-5 6-8 12, Westbrook 9-24 5-5 24, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 8, Nader 6-6 2-2 15, Patterson 5-7 0-0 13, Schroder 8-17 3-4 19, Diallo 0-4 1-2 1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 25-29 122.

San Antonio 31 29 20 32—112 Oklahoma City 23 28 35 36—122

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-31 (Belinelli 4-6, Bertans 3-9, Cunningham 1-1, White 1-4, Forbes 1-7, Aldridge 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Mills 0-2), Oklahoma City 11-23 (Patterson 3-3, Ferguson 2-3, Grant 2-4, George 2-7, Nader 1-1, Westbrook 1-2, Diallo 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Schroder 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 52 (Poeltl 10), Oklahoma City 47 (George 11). Assists_San Antonio 21 (White, Mills, DeRozan 4), Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Oklahoma City 16. Technicals_DeRozan, Schroder. A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.