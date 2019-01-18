Spurs-Timberwolves, Box

SAN ANTONIO (116)

Gay 9-14 4-5 22, Aldridge 8-20 9-12 25, Gasol 1-2 1-2 3, Forbes 3-9 2-2 10, White 6-8 1-1 15, Cunningham 2-2 0-0 4, Bertans 4-5 0-1 11, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, Mills 1-6 0-0 3, Belinelli 5-14 6-6 19. Totals 41-82 23-29 116.

MINNESOTA (113)

Wiggins 7-12 0-2 17, Gibson 5-9 4-6 14, Towns 8-17 6-6 23, Teague 4-8 6-8 15, Okogie 3-7 3-3 10, Tolliver 0-2 2-2 2, Saric 1-5 0-0 2, Dieng 2-5 0-0 5, Bayless 1-3 0-0 2, Rose 6-16 11-11 23. Totals 37-84 32-38 113.

San Antonio 28 30 30 28—116 Minnesota 31 27 32 23—113

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-24 (Bertans 3-4, Belinelli 3-8, White 2-2, Forbes 2-4, Mills 1-5, Gay 0-1), Minnesota 7-26 (Wiggins 3-5, Dieng 1-1, Teague 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Towns 1-6, Tolliver 0-2, Saric 0-2, Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_Towns. Rebounds_San Antonio 41 (Aldridge 9), Minnesota 44 (Gibson 11). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Mills 8), Minnesota 21 (Teague, Rose 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, Minnesota 28. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second), Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Teague. A_17,222 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.