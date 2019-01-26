Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stallworth scores 29, Williams beats buzzer in Citadel win

January 26, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quayson Williams drove the length of the court for the winning layup as time expired and The Citadel defeated rival VMI 84-82 on Saturday.

VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson grabbed an offensive rebound and missed the follow-up in heavy traffic with four seconds remaining. The Citadel’s Zane Najdawi grabbed that rebound and threw a short outlet to Williams who raced to the other end for his only points of the game.

Lew Stallworth scored 29 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-7 Southern Conference), Najdawi had 18 points and eight rebounds, and backup guard Connor Kern scored 13 points. Stallworth was hot, making 11 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Gilkeson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Keydets (7-14, 1-8) and Bubba Parham added 24 points and six rebounds. Parham was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Citadel trailed the final nine minutes prior to Williams’ winner, but never by more than six points.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.