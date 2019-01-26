Stallworth scores 29, Williams beats buzzer in Citadel win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quayson Williams drove the length of the court for the winning layup as time expired and The Citadel defeated rival VMI 84-82 on Saturday.

VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson grabbed an offensive rebound and missed the follow-up in heavy traffic with four seconds remaining. The Citadel’s Zane Najdawi grabbed that rebound and threw a short outlet to Williams who raced to the other end for his only points of the game.

Lew Stallworth scored 29 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-7 Southern Conference), Najdawi had 18 points and eight rebounds, and backup guard Connor Kern scored 13 points. Stallworth was hot, making 11 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Gilkeson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Keydets (7-14, 1-8) and Bubba Parham added 24 points and six rebounds. Parham was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

The Citadel trailed the final nine minutes prior to Williams’ winner, but never by more than six points.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

