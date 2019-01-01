Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stanford TE Kaden Smith declares for NFL draft

January 1, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford tight end Kaden Smith will skip his final season of college to enter the NFL draft.

Smith thanked his teammates, coaches and family when he announced the decision on Tuesday.

Smith had 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Cardinal. He missed the final three games of the season with a foot injury.

Smith had 70 catches for 1,049 yards and seven TDs in 20 games over two seasons in college. He is the latest in a long line of talented tight ends at Stanford and is projected to be taken in the first four rounds of the draft.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans