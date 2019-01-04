Listen Live Sports

Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside declares for draft

January 4, 2019 5:14 pm
 
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside will skip his senior season to declare for the NFL draft.

Arcega-Whiteside announced his decision Friday, thanking his coaches, teammates and family members.

Arcega-Whiteside caught 63 passes for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Cardinal. The 6-foot-3 Arcega-Whiteside is dangerous in the red zone with his size and jumping ability and is projected as a second-day selection in the draft.

His 23 TD catches the past two seasons are the third most in college football in that span.

Arcega-Whiteside is the third Stanford player to declare for the draft. He joins guard Nate Herbig and tight end Kaden Smith.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

