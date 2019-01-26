Listen Live Sports

Stanford’s track team safe after charter bus fire in Seattle

January 26, 2019 2:45 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Members of the Stanford University track team are safe after their charter bus caught fire in Seattle on Friday.

The team was traveling to an invitational track meet at the University of Washington when some students noticed flames at the back of the bus as they traveled northbound on Interstate 5.

Stanford head coach Chris Miltenberg says all 31 students and coaches on board calmly disembarked and ran to safety. Fire crews extinguished the flames before the students’ luggage was destroyed.

Stanford student and Seattle native Jordan Oakes says members of the University of Washington track team had extra clothes ready for their rivals in case they needed new gear.

Investigators believe the fire may have been sparked by overheated brakes and a blown out rear tire.

