Stars-Blues Sum

Dallas 1 2 0—3 St. Louis 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 16 (Radulov, Klingberg), 11:27.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Klingberg 6 (Radulov, Seguin), 1:43 (pp). 3, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Heiskanen, Polak), 6:12. 4, St. Louis, Perron 15 (Gunnarsson, Pietrangelo), 6:35.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-9-2_17. St. Louis 4-11-12_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 15-10-2 (27 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Allen 14-14-4 (17-14).

A_17,037 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.