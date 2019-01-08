Listen Live Sports

Stars-Blues Sums

January 8, 2019 11:04 pm
 
Dallas 1 2 0—3
St. Louis 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 16 (Radulov, Klingberg), 11:27. Penalties_Carrick, DAL, (high sticking), 1:34; Carrick, DAL, (holding), 5:31.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Klingberg 6 (Radulov, Seguin), 1:43 (pp). 3, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Heiskanen, Polak), 6:12. 4, St. Louis, Perron 15 (Gunnarsson, Pietrangelo), 6:35. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (kneeing), 0:08; Sanford, STL, (slashing), 0:33.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-9-2_17. St. Louis 4-11-12_27.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 15-10-2 (27 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Allen 14-14-4 (17-14).

A_17,037 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Andrew Smith.

