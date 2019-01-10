Stars-Flyers Sum

Dallas 0 0 1—1 Philadelphia 0 2 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (Gudas, van Riemsdyk), 1:23. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 7 (Giroux, Couturier), 8:51.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Benn 18 (Klingberg, Seguin), 17:09.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-13-18_38. Philadelphia 6-6-10_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 8-8-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 3-4-1 (38-37).

A_19,448 (19,543). T_2:28.

Referees_Brad Meier, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.