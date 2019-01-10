Listen Live Sports

Stars-Flyers Sums

January 10, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Dallas 0 0 1—1
Philadelphia 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (Gudas, van Riemsdyk), 1:23. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 7 (Giroux, Couturier), 8:51. Penalties_Janmark, DAL, (high sticking), 6:30; Couturier, PHI, (tripping), 6:30; Klingberg, DAL, (high sticking), 10:27; van Riemsdyk, PHI, (tripping), 16:03; Fedun, DAL, (holding), 18:40.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Benn 18 (Klingberg, Seguin), 17:09. Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, (tripping), 8:08.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-13-18_38. Philadelphia 6-6-10_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 8-8-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 3-4-1 (38-37).

A_19,448 (19,543). T_2:28.

Referees_Brad Meier, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

