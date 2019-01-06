Stars-Jets Sums

Dallas 0 1 0—1 Winnipeg 0 2 3—5

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 14 (Seguin, Klingberg), 1:56 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 7 (Perreault, Tanev), 2:56. 3, Winnipeg, Myers 4 (Laine, Little), 18:56. Penalties_Lowry, WPG, (interference), 1:05.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 14 (Morrissey, Wheeler), 1:15. 5, Winnipeg, Morrissey 5 (Trouba, Scheifele), 16:30 (sh). 6, Winnipeg, Little 7 (Trouba, Roslovic), 19:42 (pp). Penalties_Perreault, WPG, (high sticking), 2:42; Faksa, DAL, (holding), 12:21; Fedun, DAL, (tripping), 14:27; Connor, WPG, (hooking), 14:37; Polak, DAL, (boarding), 18:03.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-14-4_27. Winnipeg 13-5-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 14-10-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 18-12-1 (27-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Travis Gawryletz.

